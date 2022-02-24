BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.21

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 26665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBTV shares. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.49.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

