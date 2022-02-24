BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $162.20

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.20 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 163.77 ($2.23), with a volume of 52895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.20 ($2.26).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.