Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.