Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

