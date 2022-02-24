Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 186 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

