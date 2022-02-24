Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $186.67 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.37 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

