Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $63,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.