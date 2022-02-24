Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.46).
LON:BSE opened at GBX 17 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
