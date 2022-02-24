Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.46).

Get Base Resources alerts:

LON:BSE opened at GBX 17 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.