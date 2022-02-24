Barrington Research Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $215.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Shares of NXST opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

