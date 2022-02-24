Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 155,638 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.80.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $520.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.