Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 155,638 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.80.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

The stock has a market cap of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

