Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,670

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($18.71) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.82) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,672.75 ($22.75).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,296 ($17.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,297.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,184 ($16.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.86).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

