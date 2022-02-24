Barclays Trims JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Target Price to $30.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 244,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 32.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 242,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

