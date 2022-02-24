Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.06) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.76. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 154 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

