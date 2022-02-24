Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($49.98) price target on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.32) to GBX 3,930 ($53.45) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.67) to GBX 3,544 ($48.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.51).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 3,199 ($43.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,415.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,562.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 3,139 ($42.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($53.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

