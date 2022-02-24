Barclays Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target to €105.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of ERFSF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 466. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

