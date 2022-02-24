Barclays Increases Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target to SEK 215

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

