Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 262 ($3.56).

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.32 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

