Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.20 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.17 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

