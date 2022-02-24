Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$91.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$74.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

