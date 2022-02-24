Bank of America Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $4.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.
Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $510.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55.
About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.