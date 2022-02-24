Bank of America Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $4.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $510.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

