Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.11-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.66 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Bandwidth stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 832,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.27.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

