Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $57.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

