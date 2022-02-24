Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez Sells 863 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24.

BAND opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $174.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

