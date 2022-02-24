Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 8.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 25,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 384,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $694.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

