Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BMDPF stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
