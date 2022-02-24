Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BMDPF stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

