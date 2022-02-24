Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $58.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BALY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.
Shares of BALY stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.
