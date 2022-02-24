Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.50. 48,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,307,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several research firms have commented on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

