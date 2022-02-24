Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 500.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

