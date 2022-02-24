Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $30.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

