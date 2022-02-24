B. Riley Trims Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Target Price to $50.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.