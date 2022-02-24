B. Riley Trims Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Target Price to $50.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.
Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
