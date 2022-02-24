B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Buys $639,515.25 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of RILY opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.