B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Livent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

LTHM opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

