Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AZRE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $673.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.79.
Several research firms have weighed in on AZRE. StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.
About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.