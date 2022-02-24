Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZRE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $673.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZRE. StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

