Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 10.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.79. 59,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,166,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS.

Get Azul alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.