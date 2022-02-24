Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 10.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.79. 59,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,166,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
