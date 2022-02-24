Azuki Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $301,025.65 and $17,288.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.44 or 0.06820255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,064.05 or 1.00252377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

