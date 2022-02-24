AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 888,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,373. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
