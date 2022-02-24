AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 888,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,373. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AxoGen by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

