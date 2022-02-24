Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Ben Laurance Acquires 609,475 Shares

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Rating) insider Ben Laurance bought 609,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,663.25 ($30,692.99).

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

