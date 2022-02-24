Avondale Wealth Management Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BP by 202.8% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. 1,713,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,638,912. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.95.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

