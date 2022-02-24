Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,632. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.07.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.