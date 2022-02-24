Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Avista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

