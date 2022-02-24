Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Get Avista alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Avista by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.