Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.20.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

