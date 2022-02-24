Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

