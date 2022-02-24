Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avangrid by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.