Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,848. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Avangrid by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

