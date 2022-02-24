Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Mobile (JG)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.