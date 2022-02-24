Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

