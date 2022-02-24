Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of AUD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get Audacy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Audacy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 49,294 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.