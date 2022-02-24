Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

