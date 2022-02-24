Atria Investments LLC Sells 10,286 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.