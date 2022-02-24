Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

